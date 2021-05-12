Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.42 Per Share

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Ediston Property Investment’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.89 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald sold 25,000 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

