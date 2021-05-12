BMO Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend of GBX 0.35 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BCPT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 82.20 ($1.07). 1,375,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.16. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £657.08 million and a PE ratio of -29.49.

In related news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

