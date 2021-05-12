adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Issue $1.77 Dividend

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7749 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

