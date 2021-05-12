adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Issue $1.77 Dividend

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7749 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
