Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,616. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

