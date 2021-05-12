Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Shares of Electromed stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

