CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.37 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.640 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,020. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

