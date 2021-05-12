Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 983 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICUI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,830. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ICU Medical by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after buying an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

