Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 983 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ICUI stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,830. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.72.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
