Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $28.31

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $26.90. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

