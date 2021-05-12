Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 24 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $34.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2,213.67. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,178.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

