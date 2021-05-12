Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Up 15.2%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price was up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

