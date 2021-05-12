Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Down to $54.38

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $52.05. Genesco shares last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

