Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.45. Bright Scholar Education shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Scholar Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

