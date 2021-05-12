ATN (ATN) Reaches Market Cap of $984,252.28

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, ATN has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. ATN has a total market capitalization of $984,252.28 and $133,521.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.