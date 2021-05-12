First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is Northern Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises approximately 4.0% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock worth $1,807,750 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

FIBK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,587. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

