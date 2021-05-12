Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $578,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. 326,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of -584.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.