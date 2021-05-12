Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 101,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.