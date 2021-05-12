Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 71,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,719. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

