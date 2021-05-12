Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $242,000 Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $564.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.