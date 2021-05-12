Ghost 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $286,555.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $286,555.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,315,821 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

