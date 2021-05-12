-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2,276.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

