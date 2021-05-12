Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

VNET traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after acquiring an additional 801,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

