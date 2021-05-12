iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,610. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

