Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $55.16 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,067 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $68.90. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,946. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

