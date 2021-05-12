Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 410,322 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 95.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,322 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $70,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. 29,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,899. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

