Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 1,012 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $834.54. 5,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,233. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $800.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.