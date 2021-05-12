ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 191.1%.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

