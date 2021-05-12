Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $158.10 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,444 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $158,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. 205,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598,561. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.