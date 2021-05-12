Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,305,675 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,305,675 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.30% of Pure Storage worth $199,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.