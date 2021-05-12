Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,092 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 7.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $388,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock worth $49,591,051. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.