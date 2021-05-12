Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,557 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 3.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $708,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Roku stock traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, hitting $319.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,922. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.66. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.