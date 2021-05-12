VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of VBI Vaccines worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 149,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 38,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

