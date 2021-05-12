Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,295. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

