PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.89

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 2858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $719,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.