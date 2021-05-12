Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 3,900 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.10% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,523,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,566,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 379,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

