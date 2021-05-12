Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PLSE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

