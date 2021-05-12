BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.69.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
