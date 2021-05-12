BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:MYD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,196. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.