Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 4,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00.

NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,661. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

