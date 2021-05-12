Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

