Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of JMM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.