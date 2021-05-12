NuBits Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,137.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $6,137.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

