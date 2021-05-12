DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00085090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.80 or 0.01028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00110468 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,622.94 or 0.10046813 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.