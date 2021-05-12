Morgan Stanley Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $222.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

