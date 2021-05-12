Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.76. 231,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.34. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$13.89 and a 52 week high of C$33.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.