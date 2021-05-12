Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.28.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.94. 422,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,835.12. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Insiders sold a total of 122,565 shares of company stock worth $2,766,176 over the last quarter.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.