Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. TCF National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

VDC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,118. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

