TFC Financial Management Sells 30,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

TFC Financial Management reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Old National Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

