ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.30. ASGN posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,098. ASGN has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

