Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

