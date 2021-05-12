$0.18 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. 23,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

